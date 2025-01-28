Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 220684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

