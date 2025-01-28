Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ALTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 6,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.