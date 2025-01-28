Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Up 2,550.0% in January

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 2,550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNRG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile
The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.