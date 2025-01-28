Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Up 2,550.0% in January

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 2,550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNRG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF ( NASDAQ:RNRG Free Report ) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.58% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

