Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,728 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 746,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

