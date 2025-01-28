Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 62,390 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 5.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

