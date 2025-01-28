Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medtronic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

