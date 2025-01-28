Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,840 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 161,811 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,792 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,165,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,805,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
