Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

