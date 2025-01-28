Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,700 shares, an increase of 443.2% from the December 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GFAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 1,273,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Guardforce AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

