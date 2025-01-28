Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) & Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Financial Survey

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guardian Pharmacy Services and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Walgreens Boots Alliance 4 9 2 0 1.87

Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus target price of $13.27, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance -5.87% 17.61% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Guardian Pharmacy Services and Walgreens Boots Alliance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance $147.66 billion 0.07 -$8.64 billion ($10.24) -1.11

Guardian Pharmacy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats Guardian Pharmacy Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise. The International segment offers sale of prescription drugs and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products outside the United States; and operates pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses under the Boots brand stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Thailand, as well as the Benavides brand in Mexico and the Ahumada brand in Chile. The U.S. Healthcare segment provides VillageMD, a national provider of value-based care with primary, multi-specialty, and urgent care providers serving patients in traditional clinic settings, in patients' homes and online appointments; Shields, a specialty pharmacy integrator and accelerator for hospitals; and CareCentrix, a participant in the post-acute and home care management sectors. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

