Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd Trading Down 3.1 %

Halberd stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 106,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,741. Halberd has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Halberd alerts:

About Halberd

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.