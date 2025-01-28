Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Halberd Trading Down 3.1 %
Halberd stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 106,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,741. Halberd has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Halberd
