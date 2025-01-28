Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $219,221.00 billion for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hawkins has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Earnings History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

