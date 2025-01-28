Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $219,221.00 billion for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hawkins has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWKN

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.