Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

