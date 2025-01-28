Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 445,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.69.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.63%.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
