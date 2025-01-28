Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

