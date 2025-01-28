Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

AVSC stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

