Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $13 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up 7.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

