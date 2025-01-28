Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $237,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 580.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 543.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $295.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $227.43 and a 12-month high of $316.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.74 and its 200 day moving average is $288.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.