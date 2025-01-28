Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 609,036 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 981.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 421,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 382,265 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,706,000. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4,951.9% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 239,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 230,951 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Duolingo: An Unexpected Benefactor From the TikTok Ban
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.