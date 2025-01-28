Ian Mortimer Sells 16,315 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $660,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,731. The trade was a 34.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 24th, Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

