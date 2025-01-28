IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in IB Acquisition during the third quarter worth $682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IB Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IB Acquisition by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of IB Acquisition by 9.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IB Acquisition by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,138. IB Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

