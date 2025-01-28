Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 305406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Inpex Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

