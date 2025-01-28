Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) CEO Sells 3,008 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,742.50. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 200 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $40,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $371.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $129.72 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IBEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

