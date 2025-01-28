Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Sells 6,837 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 6,837 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $327,629.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,054.24. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $320,678.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $19,473,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after buying an additional 436,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,955,000 after buying an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,136,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.