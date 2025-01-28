Insider Selling: NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Sells 60,500 Shares of Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 60,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$23,274.35.

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 25,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$5,975.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 31,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$7,153.65.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 11,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$2,369.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 20,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 20,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$3,292.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 24,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$4,080.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$1,730.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 15,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$2,842.50.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 2,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$475.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE SFD traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 318,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.48.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions ( TSE:SFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 252.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

