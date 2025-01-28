Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells 20,741 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) insider Branden Neish sold 20,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $328,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,302.66. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Branden Neish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weave Communications alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Branden Neish sold 7,111 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $113,420.45.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Weave Communications stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. 598,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,465. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 26.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Weave Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.