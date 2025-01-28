Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after acquiring an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after buying an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,956,000 after buying an additional 1,076,876 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

UBER opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

