Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $789,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,241.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,846.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,844.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

