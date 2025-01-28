Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 99,921 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 377.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,322.50. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,181,807 shares of company stock worth $1,288,448,522 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

