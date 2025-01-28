Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

