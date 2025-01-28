Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $573.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.21. The stock has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,265 shares of company stock worth $21,964,281 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.