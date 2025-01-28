Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Boosted by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

