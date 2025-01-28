Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 67.7% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 123,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $22.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.