Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 67.7% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 123,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

