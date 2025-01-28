Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Down 75.3% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS remained flat at $20.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,329. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,261.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 662,564 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

