Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Down 75.3% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCS remained flat at $20.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,329. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
