Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,705 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,377,000. Finally, Olympus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

