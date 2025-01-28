Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.21.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.