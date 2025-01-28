Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

