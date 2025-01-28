Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,616 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RWJ stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.