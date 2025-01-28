Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,919 shares during the quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.