Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Sells 12,184 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

