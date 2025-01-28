Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $622.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $335.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

