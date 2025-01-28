Investors Purchase Large Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Call Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 24,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,093 call options.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 12.7 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $29.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,666. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average of $199.52.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.