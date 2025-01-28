IRON Financial LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
