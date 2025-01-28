iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 354,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.