iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IEF stock opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.