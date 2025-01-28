iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Position Lessened by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

