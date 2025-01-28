iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1587 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

