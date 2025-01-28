iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $485.19 and a 1 year high of $613.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.