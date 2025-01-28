iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,489,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 508,937 shares.The stock last traded at $21.47 and had previously closed at $21.48.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 625,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 78,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 353,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

