iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

